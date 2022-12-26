Museum of the Southwest holds art workshop

There will be two workshops for children age five to 13.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Museum of the Southwest will be holding two art workshops on Dec. 27-30.

These Works of Art Winter Workshops will allow students to create art while learning about illustration and design, all centered on the museum's upcoming Seymour Fogel exhibit.

Each day will feature a class from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 2:30 p.m. Morning classes are for ages five to eight and afternoon classes are for those nine to 13.