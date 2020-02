MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland YMCA will be holding a Little Sweethearts Family Dance from 7-9 p.m. on February 8.

The dance is perfect for fathers and daughter, mothers and sons or any guardian and their children.

Tickets are $25 for couple, with additional children being $10 each.

The dance will feature crafts, pictures, light refreshments and more.

Tickets can be purchased at the member service desk at the Midland YMCA.