MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department will be holding its 3rd Annual Trunk or Treat on October 29.

The event will run from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Security Bank Ballpark parking lot.

Children can dress up in their costumes, meet police officers and trick-or-treat.

This event is free and open to the public.

