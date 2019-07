MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Park Mall will be hosting an event in anticipation of the release of "Descendants 3".

From 2 to 4 p.m. on July 13, children can enjoy fun in the JCPenney Court.

Children will be able to craft a personalized back-to-school pencil case as well as enjoy music, temporary tattoos and more.

