MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Centennial Library will be opening a new exhibit on Jan. 13.

"Tropical Odyssey: A Journey in Conservation" will allow children to help feed caterpillars, enjoy a zip line and learn about sustainable versus unsustainable practices.

17 different interactive components will be available in English and Spanish.

"Tropical Odyssey" is best suited for children in pre-K through 8th grade.