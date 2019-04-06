MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Public Libraries have introduced a new adventure to the Centennial Library.

Adventures with Clifford the Big Red Dog is a visiting interactive Exhibit. It will be on display through September 7 courtesy of the Minnesota Children's Museum.

Children can visit the exhibit during normal library hours and play with Clifford and friends. Clifford himself will also be at the library at 3:30 p.m. on June 5.

For more information on the library and the exhibit you can visit their Facebook page.

