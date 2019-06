MIDLAND, Texas — Midland College is hosting another year of Kids College for children to attend over the summer.

This event offers numerous fun activities and classes for children to engage with and exercise their bodies and minds. Classes include performing arts classes, sewing skills, origami, sports and more.

Session one runs from June 3 to 13, while session two runs from June 17 to June 27.

To register your child for Kids' College, you can visit the Midland College website.