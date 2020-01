ODESSA, Texas — SlapJack, the mascot for the Odessa Jackalopes hockey team, will be celebrating his birthday on January 25.

The birthday event will feature food trucks, face painting, games and more.

Children will be able to take photos with SlapJack as well.

The event will run from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the Odessa Jackalopes location at 4201 Andrews Hwy.