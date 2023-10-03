I-20 Wildlife Reserve holds 'Playtime at the Playa'

These free events help young children develop valuable skills through nature-based activities.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — The I-20 Wildlife Preserve & Jenna Welch Nature Study Center held its first "Playtime at the Playa" session on March 10.

These open play events allow children ages two to seven to participate in play, learning and discovery via story times, outdoor activities, nature-based play and guest speakers.

Activities offered can help attendees to grow and develop motor, math and literacy skills via nature-focused activities like tadpole walk and lifecycle explorations.

"I think it's a really great opportunity to connect with people in the community who are interested in finding this rare beauty that's here. The I-20 Wildlife Preserve is really not like anything we have out here in West Texas. I think the experience of walking through these trees and digging in the mud is very valuable for these children," said Kari Warden, the Early Childhood Education Director for the preserve.

Over the spring season there will be five more events, all offered for free. You do need to reserve a spot, which can be done by clicking or tapping here and selecting the event you want to RSVP for.