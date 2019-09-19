ODESSA, Texas — The West Texas Food Bank will be hosting a Farmers Market for Kids Saturday, September 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sponsored by H-E-B, this free event aims to teach children that carrots grow in the ground, apples grow on trees, and that the beautiful fruits and vegetables they see at their local grocery store came from a farm, which may be even closer than they think!

Odessa’s Farmer Troy will be on hand to talk to kids about what fruits and vegetables he grows on his farm, and what happens to them once they are grown and ready to harvest.

Children will also be able to sample and try new fruits and vegetables and maybe even learn a few new things about the fruits and veggies they already like.

Each kid will get to participate in the Farmers Market by filling up their own bag with fresh produce donated by H-E-B, until supplies last.

“I love events like this where kiddos have a chance to learn about where their food comes from,” said Libby Campbell, executive director of the West Texas Food Bank. “And when we can introduce them new fruits and veggies, there is a greater chance these things will end up on the menu at home! I am so thankful to have a partner like H-E-B helping in our community.”

The first 100 kids will be receiving their own Kids’ Farmers Market t-shirt.

If you would like to volunteer at this event, please visit our website: WTXFoodBank.org.

