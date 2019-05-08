MIDLAND, Texas — Boys & Girls Club, United Way, First 5 and more are teaming up for the Third Annual Family Fun Day.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on August 10 at the Midland County Horseshoe Pavilion. Admission is free.

Featured at this event will be music, games, face painting, a photo booth, a petting zoo and so much more.

Additionally, elementary age children will be eligible to get free back-to-school haircuts and eye exams. There will also be dozens of backpacks with school supplies being distributed while supplies last.

For more information you can visit the Facebook event page.