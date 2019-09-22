MIDLAND, Texas — The Permian Basin Petroleum Museum will host the 2019 Fairy Tale Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math educational program for children ages four and five from Monday, Sept. 23 to Monday, Oct. 28.

The STEAM Sprouts program will engage pre-school children in STEAM-based curriculum and challenges centered around Fairy Tale STEM.



The early childhood years, birth to age 5, have long been accepted as the most critical point in neurological or brain development.

Studies by the National Science Teachers Association show that young children learn through active exploration—and the drive to observe, interact, discover, and explore is inherent in their development.

It is during these years that many in the education community believe that evidenced-based STEAM curricula should begin, setting children on a path to develop a love of scientific inquiry.

In addition to developing an interest and knowledge base for STEAM and enhanced inquiry skills, experts say that science instruction improves abilities in subjects outside of STEAM, including literacy, language-learning, math, and critical thinking.

STEAM Sprouts is sponsored by Occidental and preregistration is required.

To register or for more details visit PetroleumMuseum.org.

