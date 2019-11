ODESSA, Texas — Preschoolers age three to five can enjoy a fun day of art and storytelling thanks to the Ellen Noel Art Museum.

On November 6, parents and their children are invited to the museum's ArtHause to enjoy an illustrated story and an art activity.

The story for November is "Zubert" by Charlie Sutcliffe.

This event is free and has two time options, one at 10 a.m. and the other at 2 p.m.