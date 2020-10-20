City of Odessa to kick off Falloween series

The city of Odessa will be kicking off the Falloween event by starting the series off with a virtual painting class on Oct. 20.

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa is getting a head start on celebrating Halloween and Fall with a fun series event for the whole city, called Falloween.

The series event will start on Oct. 20, with a virtual painting class.

The class will be held at 6:30 p.m., but if you miss this fun painting class, don't worry. You will have the chance to catch another one on Oct. 23 at 12 p.m.

For more information on how to sign up for the painting class, click here.

To continue this fun series, Odessa will have a Falloween Scavenger Hunt on Oct. 22.

Clues will be released for the scavenger hunt at 5 p.m. and participants will have until 10 a.m. Oct. 30 to turn in their clues.

After submitting all of the locations, participants will have a chance to win a grand prize of a Family Movie Fun Night Pack, valued at over $1,000.