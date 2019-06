MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland has returned with its Movie in the Park series for 2019.

The series is a free set of movies for families in Midland to enjoy. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy the films.

Seven movies will be shown across the Midland parks on Fridays throughout the summer. Films shown will include "The Lego Movie 2", "Dennis the Menace" and "The Grinch".

