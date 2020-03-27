MIDLAND, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above is from March 31, 2019.

Friday morning, the City of Midland closed Dennis the Menace Park until further notice.

In a press release, the City wrote that, although this park continues to be a popular location, it is necessary to close, "to help efforts being made to promote social distancing."

Other playground locations will remain open for now.

