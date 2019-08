ODESSA, Texas — Pat Green and Brian Milson will bring their country music talents to the Rolling 7's Event Center in Odessa for "Cancer Sucks Fest" on Friday, August 16.

The event benefits West Texas Gifts of Hope, an organization that provides housing and support to Permian Basin cancer patients.

Tickets will cost $25 if bought before the show, at the door the price increases to $35.

For more information, call (432) 307-4338. Tickets can be found on StubWire.