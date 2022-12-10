Basin Buzz: Move to the beat of East Asian cultures at the Museum of the Southwest

Not only is the exhibit interactive, but The Association of Children's Museums are exploring how kids are reacting to it.

MIDLAND, Texas — A new exhibit that dives into the sights and sounds of East Asian percussion is open at The Fredda Turner Durham Children's Museum at the Museum of the Southwest.

It's called the Freeman Foundation Asian Culture Exhibit Series and it's part of a prototype of a 5-part exhibit sent by The Association of Children's Museums.

The ACM is a society that supports children's museums around the country. This exhibit in particular, is all about how kids interact with it.

"They can play with all of it," said Fredda Turner Durham Children's Museum director Rebekah Mena. "One thing we don't say in here is, 'Don't touch that!' because everything can be played with and they make a lot of noise."

From the fashion, to the instruments, this space encourages kids to move and perform percussion in Chinese, Japanese, and Korean cultures which also includes K-pop.

The space also comes with a stage where kids can perform.

"This exhibit is about art, culture and music," said Mena. "What's interesting is it gives out community a chance to participate in feedback because the ACM is looking at how they're reacting, interacting, how they're playing, and what kind of impact it's making."

The exhibit also ties into the art classes the museum offers right now.

"I create a lot of art classes that go along with this exhibit," said Education Manager Thuy Garcia. "We look at different types of drums from the different cultures of China, South Korea and Japan so I look at famous artists from those three countries and look at how kids can do it on their own."

The exhibit will be on display until the end of the year.