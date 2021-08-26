Basin Buzz: What to expect at the Midland County Fair

After a year-long hiatus, the fair is returning to West Texas.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — The last time the Midland County Fair was in town was in 2019, but this year, they want it to go out with a bang, as Texas as you can get.

"We want people to come out and have fun," said Executive Director Kasey Kelly. "We think people need it right now. It's been a tough time."

NewsWest 9 is partnering with the fair for 9Night on Thursday. Bring your family of four, and only pay $9.

For the rest of the week, tickets into the fair are still just $5 each day or $10 after 5 p.m. on Saturday.

You can ride unlimited rides for $30 a person per day.

Stormtracker 9 Meteorologist Brenden Mincheff will be hosting the pet parade on Saturday. The fair encourages you to bring your pets, even if they're the most unique.

For the first time this year, they're also hosting a cornhole tournament for all leagues.

Your ticket takes you to see over 300 animals, 34 amusement rides and 17 entertainers. The best part is, your ticket also gives back to the West Texas community.

"Most of what we bring is we give back through scholarships, donations to different events," said Kelly. "This is a community event, so it's part of our responsibility to support others just like they support us."