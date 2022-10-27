Basin Buzz: The spooky path to Midland's Trail of Horrors

Midland's Trail of Horrors will be open for four days on Halloween weekend.

MIDLAND, Texas — If you're looking for a place that'll give you the jump scares this Halloween weekend, then look no further than Midland's Trail of Horrors.

This was all started by a family who are big fans of Halloween, and every year they aim to be bigger and better.

"So it's not your typical haunted house, because it is indoor and outdoor," said Midland's Trail of Horror Owner Amanda Zarate.

Halloween is a real treat for Zarate and her husband, which is why they started Midland's Trail of Horrors.

"You never know what to expect which makes it a lot more fun, you have to follow the trail to get out. There's only one way in and one way out," said Zarate.

Every Halloween, they try to make it different. That means more equipment for lighting, more special effects, and yes, more scares.

"We've gone to Halloween expos where we got more ideas and spent more money every year on things here and there," said Zarate. "We spend a lot of time getting quality actors which is super important to make it an entertaining experience."

If you're wondering if this is too scary for kids, well, it depends how brave they are!

"It's an all-ages event," said Zarate. "We tell people, if your kids can handle watching scary movies, and most families know what their kids like, then they can handle the haunted house."

The actors do not touch you as you head on the trail. The family also said they've made improvements every year to correct any issues they've had in the past.

Previously, they've had long lines that are near the street but they've adjusted their space to accommodate the long lines.

"I'd say from 1-10, we're proud of this," said Zarate. "We like to say it's a 10. A lot of people leave having a good time. We had some people get so scared; they want to pass out. I'd like to think it's scary for some people but it's definitely a good time."