Basin Buzz: Midland Art Crawl brings art community together

The quarterly event gives spectators and artists alike to showcase their work.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Art Crawl is a few weeks away. It's a citywide event to highlight local artists and give a place for the art community to network.

The non-profit Midland AF first initiated The Midland Art Crawl this year to provide a platform where artists can make friends, network, and also showcase their work.

"I see there's an active art community here," said Midland AF and Midland Art Crawl Founder, Stacy Livingston. "The visibility is not as great as it could be. We have a lot of art associations so we're looking to bring unification but also get people who aren't professional artists or encourage people to get out and appreciate the community more."

In September, seven local businesses will be home to a couple exhibits the day of the Art Crawl. This is only the second event and they're already getting bigger and better.

They're also doubling the number of artists, which is jumping from 12 to over 20. Every artist is local and you can also buy their work.

"I think local art brings it together and art tells a story," said Livingston. "People live here and it's something you understand more uniquely than if it's an artist from elsewhere."

Each stop will have a unique URL and cards so that whenever you stop by an exhibit, you have a chance to win door prizes. You can also buy from local artists.

The Art Crawl also aims to bring in more artists. If you're creator, no matter how you view your work, this is a chance to let your masterpiece be seen.

"That's a big part of why we started this too," said Livingston. "It's a low-cost entry in order to participate to get visibility for your art. A lot of times, being an artist is one of the hardest things you can be because there's self-criticism there and if you can get someone to see it, the beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Someone may love what you do and encourage you to continue creating."

So whether you're an artist or spectator, the door to creativity and inspiration is always wide open.

The Midland Art Crawl is set for September 2 from 6-9 p.m. The locations that will be participating include Hand Cafe, Coulon Dental, The Blue Door, Velvet Mesquite, The FaFa Gallery, Arts Council of Midland and Eccentric Brewing Co.