Basin Buzz: Inside the oldest Ector County structure once owned by early West Texas pioneers

Built in 1887, the house has since become a museum that keeps the history of West Texans in the Victorian Era as accurate as possible.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — If you wanted to take a step back in time to how the pioneers used to live in West Texas, there's one house that can take you there.

The Historic White-Pool House in Odessa was built by the White family in 1887. Charles and Lucy White would build this home with their two sons.

The Quaker family had moved from Indiana when their grain business got hit hard after the Civil War. Lucy's health also wasn't doing too well, but West Texas along with its dry climate would be the answer to their prayers.

The house would eventually be bought by a man named Oso Pool in 1923. By the time 1926 rolled around, oil was first discovered in Ector County.

Of course, the population in Odessa was only around 750 and there was a housing shortage. So, when things started to boom, Oso found another use out of the home by turning it into a boarding house.

Each room contains everything from the wardrobe to items used around the home like irons, a churner, and beauty products. You'll also find a piano donated by the family, and some record players.

The barn outside the home and the outdoor surrounding has also become a space for couples to tie the knot and celebrate events. The museum also houses a bridal room that brides can rent for their big day.

"One of the things they also find is they are surprised because a lot of people who live here didn't even know about it," said Manager Betty Owens. "There's so much history here but so little of it that's become part of Odessa and is really celebrated, so this is a great way to do it."

You can visit the museum for tours and see the historical exhibits for yourself. The house is located on 112 E Murphy St in Odessa. For more information, click here.