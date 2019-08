ODESSA, Texas — Patriotic stage show "All Hands On Deck!" is coming to the Wagner Noël community theater on Sunday, August 25.

The show is set in 1942 and is presented in part as a radio broadcast with singing and dancing in celebration of some of our nation's greatest accomplishments from the past 77 years.

The show begins at 2:30 p.m., tickets start at $27 and go to $42. For more details and to purchase tickets, visit the Wagner Noël's website.