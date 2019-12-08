ODESSA, Texas — The Legendary Barn Door Steakhouse invites the community to its "Take Me Out Tuesday" event on August 13.

When patrons dine in a portion of the proceeds will go to the Education Foundation of Odessa.

The proceeds will help with providing teachers with grants and students with scholarships as well as enhance literacy projects within ECISD.

Other area restaurants interested in supporting the Education Foundation, through this fundraising event, may contact the Foundation office at

432-456-7059 for more information.