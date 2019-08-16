MIDLAND, Texas — If your children still need a back to school hair cut, Legendz Barbershop will be offering free haircuts on August 18.

The first 100 children from kindergarten to 8th grade who show up at the barbershop starting at 10 a.m. will be able to get a free haircut.

Children will also receive free school supplies to help out in the 2019-2020 school year.

The barbershop paired with White Energy Buffalo Services and West Texas Eco Air Heating and Cooling to make this possible.

During the day the barbershop will also have food and drinks whole supplies last and a jumper to entertain the children while they wait.

For more information on the event you can visit the barbershop's Facebook page.

