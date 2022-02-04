Baptist Retirement Community is requesting Valentine's Day cards for residents

A West Texas retirement community is asking for the public's help in showing its residents some love by sending them Valentine's Day cards.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Baptist Retirement Community is collecting Valentine's Day cards for its residents and staff. BRC Director of Marketing Erin Kelly said before the COVID-19 pandemic, the center used to have a Valentine's Day party, but had to switch gears to protect its residents.

“With COVID, it’s been a lot of mixed feelings and a lot of isolation and so this is just one way to bring a smile to their face,” Kelly said.

She said once the pandemic hit, the retirement home wanted to avoid large crowds to protect its residents so they decided to do something special for them.

“So we kind of started a campaign last year during Valentine's Day to inspire happiness with our residents and so we thought of a cute way of them receiving cards,” Kelly said.

She said last year, the retirement community received 250 cards. This year, she hopes to collect enough cards for more than 300 residents.

“We ideally would like to give a card to every resident, we have quite a few in healthcare that are already making cards and have kind of a card drive already going. So ideally we would like to give everybody a card and make sure that they get to see them and feel special,” Kelly said.

The retirement home will accept only paper mail that fits into traditional envelopes. Packages with gifts will not be accepted for the safety of residents.

Cards can be addressed: Inspiring Happiness for Residents c/o Baptist Retirement Community, 902 N. Main St., San Angelo, TX 76903.