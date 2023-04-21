Balmorhea Lake Improvement Group to host Earth Day cleanup

There will also be a bulky item pickup and celebration to follow.

BALMORHEA, Texas — On Saturday, Balmorhea will host to an Earth Day cleanup event.

Volunteers will have an opportunity to help clean the lake and pick up trash across the community.

Anyone who is interested in participating is asked to meet at the entrance of Balmorhea Lake at 9 a.m. so supplies can be handed out. Food and beverages will also be provided.

Additionally, volunteers will be picking up any bulky items residents are looking to get rid of.

Lake residents are asked to place their bulky items on the front lawn, as volunteers will be picking them up throughout the day.