ODESSA, Texas — The author of "His Badge, My Story", Vicki Gustafson, was signing copies of CPL Ray's Coffee Monday afternoon.

The book offers insights and coping skills for loved ones of law enforcement.

Vicki Gustafson

Gustafson uses her wisdom over her 36 years of personal experience as a law enforcement officer's wife.

Along with 45 other police and spouses, the book offers hope to any new couples in their shoes.

His Badge, My Story, is not just for first responders, it can help anyone understand the challenges of being connected to law enforcement.