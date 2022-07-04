Arts Council of Midland holding 'Celebration of the Arts'

This event will feature over 50 artists booths, interactive crafts, performances and lectures.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Arts Council of Midland will be hosting Celebration of the Arts July 15-17.

This event will feature over 50 artists booths, interactive crafts, performances and lectures. There will also be food trucks outside.

Attendees can drop by the Chaparral Center for free from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

There will also be a premier party on Friday night. Tickets for this are $80, unless you are buying two or more at once then it is $75 each.