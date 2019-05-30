MIDLAND, Texas — A couple of years ago, two cousins Jerry Collazo and James Ozuna created an art company called ArtWorks, that has been successful in different projects in schools, car and barber shops and murals.

Their main goal is to bring an entire art district to Midland like other big cities.

“The biggest thing that pushed us is the Bush elementary mural that we did. Once we did that we were like ok, this is starting to get a little real and that was our goal. You go to all these big cities and you have art districts everywhere, but Midland doesn’t have anything,” said Collazo.

Ozuna explained their biggest challenge is lack of support from the city.

“We just got to get in with the city we just got to let them know. Spray paint art isn’t always bad all the walls that are graffiti-ed on we could go back and make something beautiful with the same thing, spray paint,” said Ozuna.

They believe the art community in Midland is overwhelming, and with the city on their side, the opportunities are endless.

“The saying for Midland is keep Midland beautiful. Midland is not beautiful we need to make Midland beautiful. And we can do that through art. All these buildings that could be painted with beautiful murals. Not only through us, there's so many artists in Midland that we know that we could just contract work out or just give it to them, you know go paint this,” said Ozuna.