MIDLAND, Texas — A new billboard campaign is set to launch in Midland on November 12, by the Midland Rape Crisis and Children’s Advocacy Center.

The center, which joined forces with A21, Outdoor Advertising Association of Texas, and Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott, hopes that this campaign will help the public become more aware of the realities of human trafficking. .

It is also meant to urge those who suspect human trafficking to contact Polaris National Human Trafficking Hotline and the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children.

The campaign is anticipated to reach millions of people during their commute and will run through October of 2020.

The launch will take place at Loop 250 at the exit of 191 at 10A.M.