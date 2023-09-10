The annual Midland Fire Marshal's Office fire prevention poster contest starts judging process Monday

As part of fire prevention week, that runs from Oct. 8-14, the Midland Fire Marshal's Office hosted a fire prevention poster contest.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MIDLAND, Texas — In lieu of fire prevention week, the Midland Fire Marshal's Office hosted their annual fire prevention poster contest on Monday.

The theme for the contest this year is "Cooking Safety Starts With You."

Students from all across Midland County designed posters to help MFD raise awareness for fire safety.

NewsWest 9's Alex Cammarata and Jolina Okazaki had the pleasure of judging this year and picked out some of their favorites and said it was not easy to choose who had the best poster.

A lot of talented art work was on display.

"Every year it's pretty surprising how many posters we get and the level of talent the kids that put their posters in," MFD Fire Investigator Rocky Guzman. "[It] makes it really difficult for our judges to try to pick our first [and] second winners."

NewsWest 9 will continue with updates on this story because on Wednesday morning, MFD will be recognizing the winning students at Central Fire Station at 9 a.m.

------------------------------------------------------

These are the contest dates to remember:

On Friday, Oct. 6, the posters must be turned in to Central Fire Station (1500 W. Wall St.) by 5:00 p.m.

On Monday, Oct. 9, the posters will be judged by Midland Community members at 9:00 a.m.

Then, the Poster Award Ceremony will be on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at Central Fire Station at 9:00 a.m.

Finally, from Oct. 12-14, the finalist's posters will be displayed at the Midland Park Mall.

----------------------------------------------------