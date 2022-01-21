Annual community fishing event returns to Odessa

The "Take me Fishing" event will be held Feb. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with registration on site.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Parks and Recreation Department is inviting the community to Comanche Trail South Pond Park for their annual “Take me Fishing” event.

All of the fun will be taking place Feb. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with registration starting at 10 a.m. at the park.

The free event will feature a fishing class at 10:45 a.m., where representatives from parks and recreation and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will teach the basics of the sport.

Throughout the day there will be food, supplies, games and prizes.