Andrews community holding pork chop dinner to raise funds for AISD

Members of the Mighty Mustang Band and AISD teachers and staff will receive a complimentary plate.

ANDREWS, Texas — Community members of Andrews are coming together on November 30 to raise funds for Andrews ISD.

There will be a pork chop dinner with green beans and potato salad sold for $10 a plate at the Mustang Bowl Stadium.

All proceeds and donations will go to a special fund for Andrews ISD in the wake of the bus crash in Big Spring.

Members of the Mighty Mustang Band and AISD teachers and staff will receive a complimentary plate.

Lunch plates will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., while dinner plates will be served from 4 to 6:30 p.m.