Andrews church providing food to community in need

House of Mercy Ministries believes the community they belong to includes more people than just those nearest to them.

ANDREWS, Texas — House of Mercy Ministries in Andrews is providing for a community in need. But what community are they providing for?

"This is a community thing, and as long as this is available for us to give out, we're here to help Kermit, we're here to help Odessa, we're here to help Midland," explained Community Outreach Director Denziel Ortiz.

In June, House of Mercy handed out over 1,300 boxes of food for that community.

On Saturday, July 25, at 8:30 a.m., they're handing out more, and they're asking all of West Texas to join them.

"Maybe some of the other churches around the area, Kermit, Big Spring, Seminole want to be a part of it, Midland, want to be a part of it," said Senior Pastor Glenn Hammack.

PPE will be used on Saturday, but those in attendance will not come in contact with any church staff. A form will be provided that asks each recipient they're name, how many people they'll be providing food for, and if they have any prayer requests.

Once the form is submitted, church staff will bring the requested number of boxes to each car themselves.

They also made clear that while they do intend to fulfill the spiritual needs of those who make requests, the event won't be limited to just Christians.

"You just don't have to be Christian, you don't have to just be Catholic, Lutheran, this is a community outreach event and we're hear to help, it doesn't matter who comes in," said Ortiz.

House of Mercy Ministries is located on 1466 U.S. N. Highway 385 in Andrews.