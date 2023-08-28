American Red Cross helps attend to residents at a house fire in Midland

Midland Fire Department responded to a structure fire Sunday night along East County Road 140 and Ranch Road 1213.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Fire Department attended to a house fire Sunday night that left no one injured.

At 8:40 p.m., crews with Midland FD responded to a structure fire along East County Road 140 and Ranch Road 1213.

The fire started in the home then spread to two sheds near it.

The American Red Cross assisted five displaced residents.

There is no word on if the fire is contained and no information at this time to say what started the fire. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.