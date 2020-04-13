ALPINE, Texas — The Alpine Police Department is doing its part to help children have a good birthday during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Social distancing has left many people unable to have a birthday party. To help fill that gap, people have put together parades or had people drive by and honk their car horns while driving by to wish happy birthday.

On its Facebook page, the Alpine Police Department told citizens if they had a child celebrating a birthday at home they could call the department to have a patrol unit drive by with lights and siren on to say happy birthday.

If you live in Alpine and would like to have a patrol unit drive by to wish your child a happy birthday, you can call 432-837-3486.

MORE FROM NEWSWEST 9:

Reeves Co. Sheriff's Office lead birthday parade for teen

Husband released from nursing home, surprises wife on 84th birthday

Midland balloon display brings joy to West Texans