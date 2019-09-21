ALPINE, Texas — The Alpine Volunteer Fire Department will host a memorial service for Fire Chief Mark Scudder at the Alpine VFD, 102 S 2nd, Alpine, on Friday, September 27.

Services are set to begin at 4:00 p.m.

The Alpine VFD took to Facebook Thursday to announce his passing.

"At 2:18 am my best friend, identical twin brother for 59 years, the best Paramedic I have ever known, the bravest, best Firefighter and Alpine Fire Chief ever and the the most friendly, selfless giving man I have ever known went to God after passing away in the ICU at Medical Center Hospital in Odessa after suffering septic shock," wrote Mark's twin brother Michael Scudder.

The Alpine Police Department also reached out to share their condolences.

"Our hearts are heavy and we will miss him. We pray for the Scudder family during this sad time. Rest In Peace Chief," APD wrote on Facebook.

