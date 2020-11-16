All About Hearing begins new competition for the holiday season

The winner will receive a pair of hearing aids and premium care.

MIDLAND, Texas — All About Hearing started a competition for the month of November with a grand prize at the end of the month for the winner.

The competition is called "Hear for the Holidays" and the winner will earn themselves a pair of hearing aids and premium care from All About Hearing.

People can nominate resident in their communities who need these hearing devices.

According to a press release, All About Hearing aims to give back to communities of Midland, Big Spring and their nearby areas.

"We know that the pandemic has made life much harder for those who have an untreated hearing issue," says Sally Miranda, the owner of All About Hearing. "We want to help someone who wouldn't otherwise be able to receive professional assistance."

Hearing loss has been widely recognized during the pandemic because of the use of face masks hurting the clearness mouth about of someone's mouth.