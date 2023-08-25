A large diameter gas line breaks in Big Spring

At a construction site near Goliad and FM 700, a large diameter gas line broke Friday morning.

BIG SPRING, Texas — A large diameter gas line has broke at a construction site near Goliad and FM 700 around 9:30 a.m. this morning, according to Big Spring FD personnel.

Atmos Enrgy workers are currently at the construction site working to repair the gas line.

Highland residents will likely have their gas service interrupted while the repairs are happening.

Fire officials advise people to avoid the area and the repairs could take several hours.