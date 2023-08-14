A hydrochloride acid spill in Midland sparks an evacuation

Workers in Midland County had to be evacuated from the premise due to a hydrochloride acid spill.

MIDLAND, Texas — Multiple agencies are actively working on a hydrochloride acid spill at South County Road 1156 from 1213.

So far one patient has been transported by a personal vehicle and one transported by EMS.

The rest of the workers at the business have been evacuated. Crews are still on the scene securing the area and investigating.

Crews are evacuating homes and businesses downwind for a half of a mile from the intersection.