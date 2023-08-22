A big donation creates a step forward in Odessa's proposed sports complex

The Petroleum Company and its subsidiary made commitments of $500,000 each over five years because they see this investment as a quality of life improvement to the city. It can be used as a catalyst for more donations.

"As you may know, Oxy (Occidental) has been a long term operator in this area. Our employees live here, they work here, and eventually they are going to be playing at the Odessa Sports Complex which we are really excited about," Occidental and 1 Point Five External Affairs Manager Telbe Storbeck said. "But even more so then that we have our company, our subsidiary 1 Point Five. We'll be bringing employees and recruiting employees within the basin to work that facility."