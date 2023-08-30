63-year-old Lamesa man is dead after his motorcycle rolled multiple times off of FM 829

Roy Lawrence Dickerman, 63, veered his motorcycle into the west barrow ditch of FM 829 and overcorrected causing him to roll multiple times. He died on the scene.

DAWSON COUNTY, Texas — Roy Lawrence Dickerman, 63, of Lamesa has died in a crash five miles north of Patricia in Dawson County,.

Dickerman, driving a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle, was traveling northbound on FM 829 when he failed to negotiate the S curve of the roadway.

Dickerman then veered into the west barrow ditch of FM 829 and then overcorrected, causing his motorcycle to roll multiple times.

Dickerman, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

No information at this time has revealed if he was under the influence or distracted in any way.