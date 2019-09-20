FORSAN, Texas — Thursday, Sept. 19, five new homes were completed for five teachers of Forsan Independent School District.

The homes were built by Hindman Ready Built Homes, Inc., a construction site located in Lubbock.

Construction on the ready-built homes began February 1, and since then the company reached out to thank the community.

"We thoroughly enjoyed working with the entire community of Forsan, Thank You to everyone who made this possible," officials of Hindman Ready Built Homes said via Facebook.

Forsan Junior High and High School also reached out on Facebook to share their excitement.

Officials of the school hope these homes will help retain high-quality teachers.

According to the company, these ready built homes are typically built in four to eight months depending on the time of year, the weather conditions, size and amenities in the home, and other factors.

No word has been given on which teachers will receive the homes or how much they will cost.

