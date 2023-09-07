27 MISD students recognized with the BigFuture honor

Students from Legacy High, Midland High, YWLA and Early College HS earned the BigFuture honor from the College Board.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD on Thursday announced that 27 students achieved academic honors from the BigFuture recognition program through the College Board.

According to a MISD press release, the programs "shine a light" on the dedication and academic accomplishments of high school students. The programs also provide a platform to showcase their excellence to colleges and scholarship providers.

"We're thrilled to celebrate our students and acknowledge their achievements," MISD Director of Advanced Academics Judy Bridges said in a press release. "Our students possess a wealth of unique qualities, and receiving this honor reinforces their potential."

The schools honored in the district came from Legacy High School, Midland High, YWLA and Early College HS.

MISD says the way to qualify is by having a minimum GPA of 3.5 or higher, PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10 assessment scores ranking within the top 10% or earning a score of three or higher on at least two AP exams during the 9th and 10th grades. The last qualification is attendance in a school in a rural area or small town or self-identification as African American/Black, Hispanic American/Latino or Indigenous/Native.