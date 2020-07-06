Starting on June 8, the U.S. Census Bureau will begin dropping off the 2020 Census questionnaire packets.

These packets will be dropped off in the El Paso area as well as areas Midland, Ector, Winkler, Ward, Crane, and Upton.

Delivering invitations and paper questionnaires to roughly 5.1 million statewide, the Census reports that the questionnaires are important to complete because it helps guide hundreds of billions of dollars in the public and private spending sector per year.

The U.S. Census Bureau strongly urges communities to respond promptly to the Census using the ID number included in the questionnaire packet.

For more information on the Census Bureau and its operations, click here.