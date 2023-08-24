14th annual Midland County Fair brings in new attractions to go with old charm

New events at the Midland County Fair include pig racing, Tejano Sundays and a cowboy comedy show.

MIDLAND, Texas — The 14th annual Midland County Fair kicked off Thursday and while there is always a lot of entertainment on hand, fair organizers are mixing in some new events to spice things up.

About 25,000 people are expected to attend the fair and, according to Executive Director Kasey Kelly, they'll get to experience some of the new events first hand.

But what is some of the new entertainment coming to the fair? According to Kelly, a cowboy comedy show and pig racing are expected to be huge hits with the people, along with some of the other attractions.

“This year, if you ever wanted to learn how to be an archer, like Legolas and all those cool things you see on TV, we have an archery team here that is willing to come here and show you how to do it yourself," Kelly said. "You’ve got the rugby team. Most people in Midland don’t even know the rugby team is here. They're going to be here playing rugby, showing people how to do it.”

Of course, there will still be the other attractions, like the pet parade, hot dog eating contest and chili cook-off.

One of the staples of the show, the charreada, is getting a twist as well. It's now being incorporated into the brand new Tejano Sunday night.

“One of our long time fan favorites is the charreada, which is the Mexican rodeo. So we’ve played into that and just brought in a bunch of other Hispanic cultural things," Kelly said. "For instance, we’re going to have a wrestling show this year, and people love that.”

The fair has been a key part of the county's culture and history for more than just fourteen years. However, there was a time that the county didn't have a fair.

"Midland County Fair has actually been around for a long time," Kelly said. "During a bad time in the economy, it stopped being funded. So they reinstated it about fourteen years ago."

But now, it’s back in action and it’s running smoother than ever.

“People love a county fair, you can see things that most people don't get to see everyday," Kelly said. "You get to see some really fun animals, you get to see all kinds of local entertainment."