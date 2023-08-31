13-year-old Midlander selected as a 2023 National Youth Storyteller

Hannah Lancto, 13, is now a 2023 National Youth Storyteller. Representing Midland, she is one of ten youth in the country to receive the prestigious honor.

MIDLAND, Texas — Hannah Lancto, a 13-year-old Midland Classical Academy student from Midland, has been selected as a National Youth Storyteller (NYS) for 2023.

Hannah becomes one of ten youth in the country to receive the prestigious honor.

"Hannah has been participating in our Youth Storytelling Workshops and contest, and she is extremely gifted and so passionate about the art of storytelling," Executive Director of the Midland Storytelling Festival Sue Roseberry said in a press release. "We are extremely proud of her."

As a NYS, Hannah is heading to Lehi, UT. with her parents Greg and Nicole from Sept. 5-9, to tell her story in front of multiple audiences including an onstage performance at the Timpanogos Storytelling Festival.

Hannah will also record her story for The Apple Seed radio and podcast -- a podcast from Brigham Young University -- and participate in "public humanities discussions".

Hannah becomes the first student from Midland to perform on the national level since Stephanie Strauss won the coveted honor of Torch Bearer in 2003.

Despite the program undergoing some changes, it still recognizes the abilities of the best across the country to practice the art of oral communication.