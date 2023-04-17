$1.3 million raised during 2023 PBRC Telethon

ODESSA, Texas —
Over the weekend, West Texans helped raise $1.3 million for the Permian Basin Rehab Center during the annual Telethon at Odessa Christian Faith Center.
The event is PBRC’s biggest fundraiser of the year, focused on raising money to help care for their patients.
“It's really moving to see the support of our community,” said PBRC Executive Director Kim Ortega. “That they're willing to help us to take care of our patients, that they care about the people in their community that have disabilities and that they're willing to support the work that we do. It's encouraging.”
NewsWest 9 would once again like to thank everyone who called in and donated to their great cause.