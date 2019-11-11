FREEPORT, Texas — On Monday, the public can begin to say goodbye to 7-year-old officer Abigail Arias at Second Baptist Church in Angleton. It's just the beginning of what will be a painful week for her family, friends and all of law enforcement.

"It's gonna be tough," Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey said.

It's only been six days since Abigail's death and the loss still feels surreal.

Click here for all the details of Abigail's funeral.

"She's amazing," Garivey said. "It's going to be hard for my department to not see her running through our department. When she walked in, she took over."

Garivey experienced Abigail's zeal for life and inspirational story. He wears her official officer number near his heart. Their bond is much more than a badge.

"She made me a better man," Garivey said. "She made me a better servant leader. It's hard to believe she's gone."

Click here to donate to Abigail's foundation.

On Monday night. Garivey will be alongside Abigail's family, friends and complete strangers at Second Baptist Church in Angleton. That is the family's local church. They will hold a public viewing from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. It'll be the community's first opportunity to honor Abigail.

Law enforcement departments from across Texas and the country are expected to be in attendance.

"Officers from all over have been invited to meet there to escort our beautiful Abigail from Stroud Funeral Home to the church," Garivey said. "We anticipate a lot of law enforcement will be there. Everyone is coming."

The public is welcome to stand alongside the route Tuesday to pay their respects.

Officers will leave Stroud Funeral Home at 7 a.m. and travel north on State Highway 288B to State Highway 35. They will take a right on SH 35 and travel north through Pearland. At Dixie Farm Road, they will take a right and travel to the Gulf Freeway, where they will take a left and arrive at Grace Church Houston.

A funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Houston police and Department of Public Safety officers will honor Abigail with a special honor guard, a flag, bagpipes and a last call.

Freeport police squad cars will also have special decals in her honor.

"She carried herself as such, there was no honorary to it," Garivey said. "She had that heart of a police officer, and it moved so many officers across the country."

It will be a farewell fit for one of their own. A brave little girl who showed the world what it means to be a police officer.

"We're going to lean on each other," Garivey said. "That's one thing the thin blue line does as a family, we'll lean on each other to get through. I promise you we won't forget Abigail."

RELATED: Forever Relentless: Funeral details released for Abigail Arias

RELATED: Officer Abigail Arias, Freeport’s 7-year-old warrior, has passed away

RELATED: Officer Abigail’s foundation scored World Series tickets for cancer-fighting 5-year-old